The Redshirt Files: Josh Sapp

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

Next up is Josh Sapp

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 245

High school: Greenville Senior High

The present: With Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool forming one of the ACC’s top tight end tandems this past season, Sapp used it largely as a developmental year, needing his body to physically catch up to his high football IQ. Sapp played just five offensive snaps in two games. He didn’t record any stats.

The future: Allen is moving on after four years in the program, and sixth-year veteran Luke Price is doing the same. It’s going to be hard for anyone to overtake Briningstool for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, and junior Sage Ennis is still around. But there’s more opportunity for Sapp heading into the spring. At 6-1, Sapp is a different kind of tight end than the others in the position room, but the coaching staff is high on his natural pass-catching ability. Don’t be surprised if Sapp, who caught 10 touchdowns as a senior in high school, becomes part of the rotation in 2023.

Coachspeak: “We hit a home run getting that kid. We’re lucky to have him. He’s a really good player.” – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Sapp

Keith Adams Jr.

T.J. Dudley

Kylon Griffin

Jaheim Lawson

Robert Gunn III

Kobe McCloud

Myles Oliver

Collin Sadler

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

