Top PA QB enjoys latest Clemson visit, already planning return trip

A highly touted quarterback prospect from Pennsylvania returned to Tiger Town this week.

Bishop McDevitt High School (Harrisburg, Pa.) four-star Stone Saunders was back at Clemson on Wednesday for an unofficial visit that he really enjoyed.

A top-150 national prospect in the 2025 class, and the 2022-23 Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year, Saunders was able to spend time with head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley and wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator Tyler Grisham.

“Spending time with the coaches was the best,” Saunders told The Clemson Insider. “Going over the offense with Coach Riley and Coach Grisham was fantastic. And spending time with Coach Swinney was amazing.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound rising junior previously visited Clemson for the Louisville game last November.

After getting to be around the coaches more this week, Saunders came away impressed.

“Very knowledgeable and passionate about Clemson football,” he said. “Looking forward to spending more time together. I think their message was let’s keep building this relationship, they love my game film and skill set and they look forward to watching me in person.”

According to Saunders, the Tigers plan to pay him a visit this spring, and it won’t be too long before he makes his way back to campus again.

“They’re coming up to see me practice in the spring,” he said, “and I’ll be down again in the summer for sure.”

Kentucky gave Saunders his most recent offer in late January, joining schools such as Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Boston College, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Maryland, West Virginia, Colorado and others on his offer list.

While Saunders would love to add an offer from Clemson moving forward, it isn’t really on his mind right now.

“I’m not concerned with the offer,” he said. “It’s a relationship that I want to keep building and I want to show them what I can do and go from there.”

“Obviously it would be incredible and an honor,” he added, “but it’s not what I think about now.”

Saunders led Bishop McDevitt to a 13-1 record and the Class 4A state championship this past season, throwing for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns, including a championship game-record five touchdown throws in McDevitt’s 41-18 win over Aliquippa High to capture the title.

He is ranked as the No. 145 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in his class.