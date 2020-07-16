25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 12

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 12 on the list.

No. 12: Xavier Thomas

Class: Junior

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-2

Weight: 265

Bio: During his freshman season, with future NFL players Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant playing in front of him, Thomas was productive. He tallied 43 tackles as a reserve, including 10.5 for loss, 3.5 of which were sacks. He also broke up a couple of passes and had six quarterback pressures. He missed three games due to injury as a sophomore, but he was still named as a third-team All-ACC selection. He finished the season with 31 tackles, including 8.0 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Why No. 12: Thomas has the ability to be the most dominant defensive player in the ACC this year. Next to Da’Quan Bowers, Thomas came in with one of the best set of credentials for a defensive end in Clemson history. The former 5-star was rated as the No. 1 defensive end in the country coming out of high school and the No. 3 overall player according to 247 Sports. Known for his size, speed and physicality, Thomas was an All-American at IMG Academy in Florida. Though Thomas, a junior, has shown flashes of his potential here and there, his success in high school has not completely transferred to the college game. Injuries set him back in 2019, a year many believed he was going to have his breakout season. As mentioned, he still had an All-ACC season and overall had a good year, but his inconsistency and injuries prevented him from having an All-American season. Thomas can quickly move up this list if he plays to the level everyone thinks he can this season.

They said it: “He is still grading as a winner, what we call a winner. He still isn’t consistent enough, but he is right there, he is right on that line. He is a little over and sometimes a little under in his minuses.” –Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney

