Post-spring inventory: Defensive tackle

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After taking a look at quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, offensive tackle, guard, center and defensive end, next up is defensive tackle.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel at defensive tackle for the 2022 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, Tre Williams, Etinosa Reuben, Payton Page, Demonte Capehart

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

Lanett High (Alabama) signee Caden Story, who’s expected to arrive on campus this summer

Analysis

This position may be the ends’ stiffest competition when it comes to the distinction of the deepest, most experienced on the roster.

Bresee is the headliner. Projected to be a high pick in next year’s NFL Draft, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder missed the spring as he works his way back from the ACL surgery he underwent last fall. Bresee is expected back at full strength come fall camp on the interior of the line, where he will rejoin Davis, his running mate. Davis, a three-year starter, could also hear his name called in next year’s draft with another productive season.

Orhorhoro got nearly a full season’s worth of starting experience last season in Bresee’s absence and enters the summer as the Tigers’ clear-cut No. 3 interior defensive lineman. Williams (who also missed the spring after shoulder surgery) and Reuben have also spent a couple of years in the program at least and should be part of the rotation this fall.

Perhaps no interior lineman raised his stock more during the spring than Page, a former blue-chip recruit who played sparingly last season as a freshman. After shedding approximately 50 pounds since last season, Page is in position to provide more consistent depth up front. So could Capehart, a redshirt sophomore who was slowed by a knee injury last season.

Story, a four-star recruit, signed with Clemson in February but may be in line for a redshirt given the depth Clemson already has at the position.