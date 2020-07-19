25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 7

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 7 on the list.

No. 7: Braden Galloway

Class: Junior

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-4

Weight: 240

Bio: Galloway enters the 2020 season with just seven career receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. He has played in 14 games thus far in his Clemson career, 12 of which came in 2018. He was forced to sit out last year’s regular season and the ACC Championship Game due to suspension by the NCAA, following a failed drug test for a performance enhancing drug prior to the 2018 Cotton Bowl. Galloway and Clemson still maintain his innocence in the situation and appealed the ruling before it was eventually upheld by the NCAA last summer.

Why No. 7: This year, Galloway will give Clemson the explosive, athletic pass catcher it has lacked at tight end since Jordan Leggett graduated in 2016. A converted high school quarterback, Galloway’s 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame is similar to Leggett’s. After serving his suspension, he came back in last year’s postseason and produced two hug blocks in the Tigers’ win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. In the national championship game, he also demonstrated his ability to be a threat in the passing game with his long 43-yard reception against LSU. He finished the game with two catches for 60 yards. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney indicated in the spring that Galloway will play in the slot position for the Tigers in 2020 as well.

They said it: “When we’re at our best is when we can stay in that base personnel and we can really stretch the field with all four receivers on the field, as the tight end being one of them.” –Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott

