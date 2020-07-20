25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 6

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 6 on the list.

No. 6: Matt Bockhorst

Class: Redshirt Junior

Position: Left Guard

Height: 6-4

Weight: 310

Bio: Bockhorst enters 2020 having played 599 snaps in 28 career games, including one start. Last year, the he recorded 421 snaps in 15 games with one start. Mostly as a reserve player, he helped Clemson finish fourth in the nation in points per game (43.9) and fifth in total offense (school-record 528.7 yards per game). The left guard played 46 snaps and helped Clemson gain 552 total yards in a 45-14 win over Florida State on October 12, 2019, while earning ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for the first time in his career.

Why No. 6: Bockhorst has spent the last two seasons as the Tigers’ primary backup at left guard to All-American John Simpson. And though this will be his first year as a starter, he has played a lot and really understands the system and blocking schemes well. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell have both raved about the redshirt junior’s performance. They really like what he brings to the table as a starter. They have both said he is nasty, and he is a leader on and off the field.

They said it: “I definitely take a lot of pride in it. I am really thankful for the guys who have come before me and guys that have taken me under their wing, John Simpson notably. Now that it is my time, it is something I have to pay forward to the young guys.”

25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020:

No. 25: D.J. Uiagalelei

No. 24: Bryan Bresee

No. 23: Will Putnam

No. 22 Lannden Zanders

No. 21 Mario Goodrich

No. 20 Jordan McFadden

No. 19 Jordan Williams

No. 18 Cornell Powell

No. 17 Nyles Pinckney

No. 16 Tyler Davis

No. 15 Frank Ladson

No. 14 Joseph Ngata

No. 13 Justin Foster

No. 12 Xavier Thomas

No. 11 Cade Stewart

No. 10 James Skalski

No. 9 Mike Jones, Jr.

No. 8 Amari Rodgers

No. 7 Braden Galloway

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame