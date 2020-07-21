25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 4

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 4 on the list.

No. 4: Nolan Turner

Class: Redshirt senior

Position: Safety

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195

Bio: Turner has played in 43 games during his time at Clemson, including four starts. He ranked sixth on the team with 66 tackles last season, including two tackles for a loss and tied Isaiah Simmons with a team-best 10 passes broken up. Turner also had two interceptions, including the game-clinching interception to beat Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, sending the Tigers to the national championship game.

Why No. 4: Clemson has to replace both starters at safety in Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace. Muse and Wallace, along with veteran reserve Denzel Johnson, have all exhausted their eligibility at safety. Wallace, who was an All-ACC performer in 2019, played in 59 games in his career, including 36 games as a starter. Muse, an All-American, started 39 of the 59 games he played in during his illustrious career. Turner spent the last two seasons as a backup to Muse at free safety. He started four games in 2019 and played in all 15. He brings a ton of experience from his time the last two seasons in the secondary and, along with linebacker James Skalski, is the most experienced player on this year’s defense. Turner missed the spring while recovering from shoulder surgery. He is expected to be ready to go for the 2020 season.

They said it: “Those guys came a long way [in the spring]. They just got better, better and better. I am really excited about that group. Then you throw Nolan back in there, when he gets back in the fall, I think that is going to be a strength for our team. We are fast, physical, we are athletic at safety. These guys have a really good knowledge base.”

25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020:

No. 25: D.J. Uiagalelei

No. 24: Bryan Bresee

No. 23: Will Putnam

No. 22 Lannden Zanders

No. 21 Mario Goodrich

No. 20 Jordan McFadden

No. 19 Jordan Williams

No. 18 Cornell Powell

No. 17 Nyles Pinckney

No. 16 Tyler Davis

No. 15 Frank Ladson

No. 14 Joseph Ngata

No. 13 Justin Foster

No. 12 Xavier Thomas

No. 11 Cade Stewart

No. 10 James Skalski

No. 9 Mike Jones, Jr.

No. 8 Amari Rodgers

No. 7 Braden Galloway

No. 6 Matt Bockhorst

No. 5 Derion Kendrick

