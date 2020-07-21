25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 3

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 3 on the list.

No. 3: Jackson Carman

Class: Junior

Position: Left Tackle

Height: 6-5

Weight: 345

Bio: In his first season as a starter, Carman played in all 15 games for the Tigers, while earning All-ACC honors in the process. The Fairfield, Ohio native held his own and was named to the AP’s All-Bowl Team for his performance against Ohio State’s Chase Young in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

Why No. 3: In one season, Carman went from the new guy on the block to the most experienced player Clemson returns on its offensive line. Last year, Carman replaced two-time All-American Mitch Hyatt at left tackle on an offensive line that returned four seniors. With John Simpson, Sean Pollard, Gage Cervenka and Tremayne Anchrum all gone, the 6-foot-5, 345-pound junior is now the veteran leader on a unit that is loaded with redshirt sophomores and freshmen. Also, Carman is responsible for protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s blindside, perhaps the most important job of any player on the team. Carman has stepped up his game as a leader and as someone the younger players can look up to.

They said it: “I remember as soon as we got back from the natty, I was eating lunch and Coach (Tony Elliott) walked up to me and was like, ‘You’re a vet now.’ And it just hit me, I was like, ‘Wow.’ So, I’ve been enjoying it, helping everyone and just being there for people and also learning from them. It goes both ways.” –Jackson Carman

